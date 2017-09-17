WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well that's that!









Board index ‹ Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s ‹ Doncaster RLFC ‹ Well that's that!

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16838

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).

Pipped by Newcastle ... not even a playoff game.



Feel free to post your thoughts on a wonderful season. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist. sanjunien

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am

Posts: 5387

Location: Limoges,France

Finishing 6th in a poor league isn't acceptable for a club with aspirations.



Problem is, the buck doesn't seem to stop anywhere... weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm

Posts: 6753

We didn't deserve to reach the play offs.



Things that I see where we went wrong:-

1)Poor recruitment , including signing on injured players.

2) Poor coach(GT) & the players didn't seem to want to play for him .

3) Format of the league ,but that was the same for everyone .

4) Too much spin about budgets & players abilities .

Hopes:-

1) RH is given a chance to pick his own squad .

2) We do not retain too many of the 2017 team even if some are on 2 year contracts .

3) Not too much spin about record budgets & season ticket sales .

4) Better communication between management & fans .

5) Scrap ITD

6) Ditch the Dual Reg policy.

7) The RFL change the format for C1 in 2018 , having home & away fixtures , even if it means reducing the number of clubs . bonaire Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm

Posts: 1729

weighman wrote: We didn't deserve to reach the play offs.



Things that I see where we went wrong:-

1)Poor recruitment , including signing on injured players.

2) Poor coach(GT) & the players didn't seem to want to play for him .

3) Format of the league ,but that was the same for everyone .

4) Too much spin about budgets & players abilities .

Hopes:-

1) RH is given a chance to pick his own squad .

2) We do not retain too many of the 2017 team even if some are on 2 year contracts .

3) Not too much spin about record budgets & season ticket sales .

4) Better communication between management & fans .

5) Scrap ITD

6) Ditch the Dual Reg policy.

7) The RFL change the format for C1 in 2018 , having home & away fixtures , even if it means reducing the number of clubs .





Its only the Dual reg/ loans with Hull fc that will get you out of that division

It was the young Hull players in the team yesterday who despite playing behind a lightweight pack put in a really good shift

Its only the Dual reg/ loans with Hull fc that will get you out of that division

It was the young Hull players in the team yesterday who despite playing behind a lightweight pack put in a really good shift

Without doubt Thornton and his poor coaching/recruitment is where your criticism should be levied.



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm

Posts: 6753

I have never liked D-Reg , we should bring on & play our own players .

Its nothing to do with Hull , any way the players we had yesterday were on loan, none had qualified by dual reg not even Rawsthorne .



Hull & other SL clubs should have reserve teams to bring on their own players after playing U19.



Just my humble opinion Bonaire . Double Movement

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am

Posts: 1514

Location: In the heart of Doncaster

We probably finished where we deserved to finish. We’ve been holding onto hopes of getting into the play-offs but in our heart of hearts most of us haven’t been convinced all season that we were amongst the best two teams in the league.



Fundamentally, the recruitment wasn’t good enough. If ever we needed evidence to show what we’ve been missing in the halves, Miloudi showed it to us last night in the Toronto game. The half-backs simply haven’t produced the goods. Jordon Howden was our main hope and he was never fit.



To play the expansive game that Richard Horne wants to play, it’s critical to have pace out wide and players who have a side-step. We really need to be looking to bring in players of the calibre of Craig Hall and Liam Kaye at Toronto as they’re the types who can change games.



We’ve improved defensively since Richard Horne’s arrival. We were very poor under GT. Whilst we’ve tried to play a more entertaining, expansive style of rugby we’ve not been able to find a way to win the close matches.



We tried the youth route with Paul Cooke and it failed. We tried the experienced forwards route under GT and that failed. We've got to sign enough players with sufficient class as well as finding the right blend of youth and experience. Double Movement

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am

Posts: 1514

Location: In the heart of Doncaster

bonaire wrote: Its only the Dual reg/ loans with Hull fc that will get you out of that division

It was the young Hull players in the team yesterday who despite playing behind a lightweight pack put in a really good shift

Without doubt Thornton and his poor coaching/recruitment is where your criticism should be levied.



We've certainly benefited from our links with Hull but the weakness of relying on players on D/R and Loans is that you can never be sure they're going to be available to play. If they're key players in your team, in critical positions, it causes mayhem when they're recalled.



It'd be great if we could get Monsieur Miloudi on a year long loan, as I'm sure that would help Hull in the long-term too, but what happens if Albert Kelly, Mark Sneyd, or Jamie Shaul gets injured? We end up having a huge void to fill.



I fully agree the poor recruitment of Gary Thornton is why we've under-performed this season.



We've certainly benefited from our links with Hull but the weakness of relying on players on D/R and Loans is that you can never be sure they're going to be available to play. If they're key players in your team, in critical positions, it causes mayhem when they're recalled.

It'd be great if we could get Monsieur Miloudi on a year long loan, as I'm sure that would help Hull in the long-term too, but what happens if Albert Kelly, Mark Sneyd, or Jamie Shaul gets injured? We end up having a huge void to fill.

I fully agree the poor recruitment of Gary Thornton is why we've under-performed this season.

We need to try to build a team that isn't dependent on DR/Loans and then use DR/Loans to supplement a strong squad of our own.

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am

Posts: 1514

Location: In the heart of Doncaster

weighman wrote: We didn't deserve to reach the play offs.





Hopes:-

1) RH is given a chance to pick his own squad .

2) We do not retain too many of the 2017 team even if some are on 2 year contracts .

3) Not too much spin about record budgets & season ticket sales .

4) Better communication between management & fans .

5) Scrap ITD

6) Ditch the Dual Reg policy.

7) The RFL change the format for C1 in 2018 , having home & away fixtures , even if it means reducing the number of clubs .



Excellent points, Weighman.



Not sure we should ditch DR totally but we shouldn't be dependent on it. Excellent points, Weighman.Not sure we should ditch DR totally but we shouldn't be dependent on it. sanjunien

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am

Posts: 5387

Location: Limoges,France

