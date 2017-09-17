We didn't deserve to reach the play offs.
Things that I see where we went wrong:-
1)Poor recruitment , including signing on injured players.
2) Poor coach(GT) & the players didn't seem to want to play for him .
3) Format of the league ,but that was the same for everyone .
4) Too much spin about budgets & players abilities .
Hopes:-
1) RH is given a chance to pick his own squad .
2) We do not retain too many of the 2017 team even if some are on 2 year contracts .
3) Not too much spin about record budgets & season ticket sales .
4) Better communication between management & fans .
5) Scrap ITD
6) Ditch the Dual Reg policy.
7) The RFL change the format for C1 in 2018 , having home & away fixtures , even if it means reducing the number of clubs .