Pipped by Newcastle ... not even a playoff game.



Feel free to post your thoughts on a wonderful season. War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Finishing 6th in a poor league isn't acceptable for a club with aspirations.



We didn't deserve to reach the play offs.



Things that I see where we went wrong:-

1)Poor recruitment , including signing on injured players.

2) Poor coach(GT) & the players didn't seem to want to play for him .

3) Format of the league ,but that was the same for everyone .

4) Too much spin about budgets & players abilities .

Hopes:-

1) RH is given a chance to pick his own squad .

2) We do not retain too many of the 2017 team even if some are on 2 year contracts .

3) Not too much spin about record budgets & season ticket sales .

4) Better communication between management & fans .

5) Scrap ITD

6) Ditch the Dual Reg policy.

Its only the Dual reg/ loans with Hull fc that will get you out of that division

It was the young Hull players in the team yesterday who despite playing behind a lightweight pack put in a really good shift

Its only the Dual reg/ loans with Hull fc that will get you out of that division

It was the young Hull players in the team yesterday who despite playing behind a lightweight pack put in a really good shift

Without doubt Thornton and his poor coaching/recruitment is where your criticism should be levied.

