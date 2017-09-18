Dont know Vasty as to whether or not you are lnked up to social media streams such as twitter and facebook.
However, on Antonys tweet, if you read all the repliies and comments, there are a few comments stating that tbose that should be in the know about this, arent.
The club in the past have had a tendancy to keep information to themselves, until all paperwork etc is checked and signed, such as transfers etc.
That is why I am quietly confident, but at the same time keeping a very open mind.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, BOJ042, bren2k, captaincaveman, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Lilfatman, nathb6, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ry21, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, Smew, The Avenger, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 322 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity