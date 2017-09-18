WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anthony Calvert

Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:20 am
Sacred Cow




JINJER wrote:
Do the club and trust know nothing? Are the club waiting for a time to make an announcement?

The tweet from the trust that i quoted earlier would suggest they don't know anything about it.
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:21 am
Eastern Wildcat




Who knows Jinger, could be.

Could be just keeping their powder dry as they say.

Just going on what Sacred said and the copied tweet.
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:49 am
Slugger McBatt






Sounds to me more like someone has had a great wheeze about how to screw some money out of a club in a desperate situation, Trinity fan or not. Today will tell, I guess.

Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:00 am
vastman






Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Very true Sacred.

Hard to think it would me anything major, if the trust and club know nothing.

Having said that, the wording in the tweet "Tomorrow is a very big day for the future of the club. I think the offer will surprise and delight the fans", suggests a little bit more than one extra year at Belle Vue.

Keeping an optimistic and open mind regarding whatever it is.


Where have the club said they know nothing?

They haven't said anything but that's hardly the same is it.

Bit of an assumption on yours and a few others imho. You may be right but I see no evidence.

Not every organisation or individual in the world considers Twitter the best way to announce future policy.

Wait and see is my suggestion.





