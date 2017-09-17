WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anthony Calvert

Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:54 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1658
Very true Sacred.

Hard to think it would me anything major, if the trust and club know nothing.

Having said that, the wording in the tweet "Tomorrow is a very big day for the future of the club. I think the offer will surprise and delight the fans", suggests a little bit more than one extra year at Belle Vue.

Keeping an optimistic and open mind regarding whatever it is.
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:56 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1432
Egg Banjo wrote:
Ran as the Conservative candidate in Wakefield against Mary Creagh

Thanks
But what can the defeated Tory candidate do? F all I expect??
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:59 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 827
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Who is Anthony Calvert?

Mrs Calverts lad
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:03 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 490
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Thanks
But what can the defeated Tory candidate do? F all I expect??


I suspect he can't do much to influence anything, but may have come across some info from somewhere or someone which he feels is reliable and good news
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:18 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1488
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Very true Sacred.

Hard to think it would me anything major, if the trust and club know nothing.

Having said that, the wording in the tweet "Tomorrow is a very big day for the future of the club. I think the offer will surprise and delight the fans", suggests a little bit more than one extra year at Belle Vue.

Keeping an optimistic and open mind regarding whatever it is.


I'll not get too excited just yet...

Wakefield & District
@WakefieldTrust
Another person supposedly in the know @MichaelC1873 @winitycats. It would be nice if someone would tell the Trust or the Club? #inthedark
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:44 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5183
Location: Over there
The word "offer" is the key one. Sounds like a proposal is to be made to the club, no doubt for someone else's personal gain, which the club will reject or accept dependent on its merits. If someone else is benefiting, it'll be reject. Do I detect Sir Rodney doing some slick puppet-mastery?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:27 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 490
League Express are reporting that there's some fresh news on the stadium saga and that a decision must be reached by the 20th, I guess the 20th is when the club are releasing season tickets
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:52 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5183
Location: Over there
His website does say he's a Trinity fan and the need for a community stadium was/is his first priority, and he speaks out against the Castleford clique on the council.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
