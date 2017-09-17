|
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2735
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
|
On twitter that there is some news for us tomorrow that will please the fans. Let the speculation begin!
|



|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1658
|
Yes. I saw the tweet too, and it being shared on the Northstanders facebook page.
The way it is worded, looks like some positive news regarding the stadium.
Lets hope
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6409
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
One more year at BV, that's my guess
|

|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:20 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 487
|
I'd take it all with a pinch of salt, I suppose we do need to know where we'll be playing before season tickets are released though
|

|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10711
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
JINJER wrote:
One more year at BV, that's my guess
Mine too, certainly not expecting any more.
|

|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1485
|
Interesting that neither the trust or the club appear to know anything about this.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10711
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
Interesting that neither the trust or the club appear to know anything about this.
Yeah again that crossed my mind why they haven't tweeted anything. Carter did say season tickets will be on sale following a council meeting on the 20th.
|

|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:44 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1431
|
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:47 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7022
|
My guess is some Aussie prop, or failing that Eddies grandson.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:49 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 487
|
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Who is Anthony Calvert?
Ran as the Conservative candidate in Wakefield against Mary Creagh
|

