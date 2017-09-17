WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anthony Calvert

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Anthony Calvert

Post a reply
Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:05 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2735
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
On twitter that there is some news for us tomorrow that will please the fans. Let the speculation begin!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:51 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1657
Yes. I saw the tweet too, and it being shared on the Northstanders facebook page.

The way it is worded, looks like some positive news regarding the stadium.

Lets hope :CLAP:
Re: Anthony Calvert
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:53 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6409
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
One more year at BV, that's my guess
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Five and last, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Lockers700, Mardylad, poplar cats alive, Redscat, ricardo07, senoj, SirBlighty, The Avenger, thebeagle, Trinity1315, Trinitysince1952, vastman, wakeytrin, Willzay and 363 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,9673,09076,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
32
- 18KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
72
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
34
- 18SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
42
- 28HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 29DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 68WARRINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 56WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
24
- 26NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
20
- 38CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM