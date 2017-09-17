WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Cas today...

You can't really second guess what Cas will do next week. Will they want to wrap a bunch of key players in cotton wool? Will they want to make (another) big statement of intent going into the semis? Even if they don't rest anyone are they going to properly switched on knowing that the biggest game in their recent history (maybe their history full stop) is just days away?

The way they have played in the 8's you have to expect that we will be facing a very good, very committed team. If we reproduce the Leeds semi performance we will be in the 4, if we are a little off it we may well be relying on a favour from elsewhere. Let's hope Salford get something, and then I won't care what happens Friday.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
You can't really second guess what Cas will do next week. Will they want to wrap a bunch of key players in cotton wool? Let's hope Salford get something, and then I won't care what happens Friday.


If Salford do the business Thursday then Radders might wrap a few of our own in some Johnson's come Friday.
Cas are gonna put their strongest available team out no matter what, I don't see anyone upsetting their apple cart despite the missing Gale.
They are in the position they are in because they have been and are the best team in SL this season and they won't give 2 f**** about trying to influence who plays who and when.
They'll have to play a good side in the final no matter what, I highly doubt they care who it is.
If I was Cas, I'd want the codheads or wigin in the final, there's a level of assurance in the predictability of both teams, Leeds, Saints and Wakey have the enigmas about em, could get hammered in one game then pull yer pants down in the next....unpredictable...:)
Wakey to beat wigan
Salford to beat St's

If that happens, it doesnt matter what we do and its an all Yorkshire top 4....
Salford aren't going to beat Sts. They got dry bummed on Friday when they still had a sniff of the top 4. They're on the beach already.
I've no worries we won't get the result we need on Friday. Thought all along we'd beat cas if we have to . One off games suit us , and there's plenty of improvement in us after Thursdays game . Looking like hull cas final to me !
I think for you to get top 4 you must beat us. Can see both Wigan and Saints winning next week. No idea what Powell will do team wise. Milner went off with a light knock today as well as Oliver Holmes. Along with Roberts, Gale and Junior Moors.... I can't see us risking any of them meaning we may have half a team out on Friday.
