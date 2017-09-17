You can't really second guess what Cas will do next week. Will they want to wrap a bunch of key players in cotton wool? Will they want to make (another) big statement of intent going into the semis? Even if they don't rest anyone are they going to properly switched on knowing that the biggest game in their recent history (maybe their history full stop) is just days away?



The way they have played in the 8's you have to expect that we will be facing a very good, very committed team. If we reproduce the Leeds semi performance we will be in the 4, if we are a little off it we may well be relying on a favour from elsewhere. Let's hope Salford get something, and then I won't care what happens Friday.