Nothing changes . We have to beat Cas , end of .
This Hull FC side is capable of doing that .
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:11 pm
whatever happens rest of this season,hull have got to be far better at home next season.nearly 150 points against in 3 home games is just not good enough.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:33 pm
HFC Boy wrote:
Nothing changes . We have to beat Cas , end of .
This Hull FC side is capable of doing that .
Well anybody is capable of anything, you're only still in it by the skin of a gnats knacker anyway.
Hull don't strike me as a team likely to beat Cas, then again, who does ?
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:43 pm
Upanunder wrote:
Well anybody is capable of anything, you're only still in it by the skin of a gnats knacker anyway.
Hull don't strike me as a team likely to beat Cas, then again, who does ?
You are right, oh except the two times we have already beaten them, one with 12 men and in a one off pressure game.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:49 pm
We are playing knock out Rugby now .
Cas are home and dry . Take the game to them from the off , and they will not want to know.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:00 pm
I'll settle for a draw, a victory, followed by another victory to complete the greatest season in our club's 152 year history.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:04 pm
HFC Boy wrote:
We are playing knock out Rugby now .
Cas are home and dry . Take the game to them from the off , and they will not want to know.
Cas have been home and dry for a month. They've won every game since.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:22 pm
WIZEB wrote:
I'll settle for a draw, a victory, followed by another victory to complete the greatest season in our club's 152 year history.
That's the spirit.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:32 pm
Powell claims he won't rest anyone.
Personally, I'm hoping Hull aren't in the semis. With your success in big games in the last couple of years, you are the team I least want to play in the semi-final or Grand Final!
Hopefully Wigan and Saints can both win and we can beat you to keep you out of the knock-out games.
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:45 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Powell claims he won't rest anyone.
Personally, I'm hoping Hull aren't in the semis. With your success in big games in the last couple of years, you are the team I least want to play in the semi-final or Grand Final!
Hopefully Wigan and Saints can both win and we can beat you to keep you out of the knock-out games.
Or he puts a weakened team out knowing a hull win will mean we finish third, then hopefully have a Hull v Cas final which will be a belter. I can dream anyway ha
