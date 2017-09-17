WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Cas today...

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wigan v Cas today...

Post a reply
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:56 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3168
Location: North Hull
Nothing changes . We have to beat Cas , end of .
This Hull FC side is capable of doing that .
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2017

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:11 pm
fosdyke99 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 68
whatever happens rest of this season,hull have got to be far better at home next season.nearly 150 points against in 3 home games is just not good enough.
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:33 pm
Upanunder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 289
HFC Boy wrote:
Nothing changes . We have to beat Cas , end of .
This Hull FC side is capable of doing that .


Well anybody is capable of anything, you're only still in it by the skin of a gnats knacker anyway.
Hull don't strike me as a team likely to beat Cas, then again, who does ?
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:43 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18153
Location: Back in Hull.
Upanunder wrote:
Well anybody is capable of anything, you're only still in it by the skin of a gnats knacker anyway.
Hull don't strike me as a team likely to beat Cas, then again, who does ?


You are right, oh except the two times we have already beaten them, one with 12 men and in a one off pressure game.
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:49 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3168
Location: North Hull
We are playing knock out Rugby now .
Cas are home and dry . Take the game to them from the off , and they will not want to know.
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2017

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:00 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9700
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
I'll settle for a draw, a victory, followed by another victory to complete the greatest season in our club's 152 year history.
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:04 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 60
HFC Boy wrote:
We are playing knock out Rugby now .
Cas are home and dry . Take the game to them from the off , and they will not want to know.


Cas have been home and dry for a month. They've won every game since.
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:22 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25094
Location: West Yorkshire
WIZEB wrote:
I'll settle for a draw, a victory, followed by another victory to complete the greatest season in our club's 152 year history.

That's the spirit. :lol:
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:32 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2047
Powell claims he won't rest anyone.
Personally, I'm hoping Hull aren't in the semis. With your success in big games in the last couple of years, you are the team I least want to play in the semi-final or Grand Final!
Hopefully Wigan and Saints can both win and we can beat you to keep you out of the knock-out games.
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:45 pm
oooh Gravy! User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 127
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Powell claims he won't rest anyone.
Personally, I'm hoping Hull aren't in the semis. With your success in big games in the last couple of years, you are the team I least want to play in the semi-final or Grand Final!
Hopefully Wigan and Saints can both win and we can beat you to keep you out of the knock-out games.


Or he puts a weakened team out knowing a hull win will mean we finish third, then hopefully have a Hull v Cas final which will be a belter. I can dream anyway ha
"You dirty dog number 10"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, HFC Boy, jimmys sidestep, Mike1970, Mr. Zucchini Head, old frightful, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Pal of Mine, Rugby Raider, shauney, simon_tem, themightynortherner, Wilde 3, wotstadoo, Yahoo [Bot] and 328 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,0012,94276,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
32
- 18KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
72
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
34
- 18SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
42
- 28HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 29DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 68WARRINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 56WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
24
- 26NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
20
- 38CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM