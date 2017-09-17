WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Cas today...

Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:06 pm
if sts beat Salford next Thursday,wakey will have no real incentive to beat wigan on the Saturday.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:12 pm
20-38 game over.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:17 pm
I support the concept of the Grand Final for the drama and publicity it brings, but youve got to say Cas have been far and away the best side this year. They are still racking up the wins in dead rubber ties
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:18 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Not worried, think we will win on Friday no matter what, I'd prefer to go to Leeds in the semi.

Cas have just scored, should be game


With you there Dave
Leeds for me
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:31 pm
Ben Roberts confirmed as back for Cas on Friday. Without wanting to sound overly negative I can't see us getting anything from that game - only chance really is Wakefield getting a result.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Ben Roberts confirmed as back for Cas on Friday. Without wanting to sound overly negative I can't see us getting anything from that game - only chance really is Wakefield getting a result.


We've played them three times and beat them twice, and this season when it has really mattered we've come up trumps. I'm confident of a win. Also if we win, Cas know they won't play us in the semi, might this influence their team selection?
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:37 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Not worried, think we will win on Friday no matter what,


Wish I could share your confidence.
Must be odds on one of either Saints or Wigan get a result this coming week and odds against we get a result at the Mend-a-Hose where only one other team have tasted victory all season.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:39 pm
Ba amazed if Cas play a full strength team against us.....
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:43 pm
pity all next weeks games aren't all played on same night.
