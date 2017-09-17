Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
I support the concept of the Grand Final for the drama and publicity it brings, but youve got to say Cas have been far and away the best side this year. They are still racking up the wins in dead rubber ties
Ben Roberts confirmed as back for Cas on Friday. Without wanting to sound overly negative I can't see us getting anything from that game - only chance really is Wakefield getting a result.
We've played them three times and beat them twice, and this season when it has really mattered we've come up trumps. I'm confident of a win. Also if we win, Cas know they won't play us in the semi, might this influence their team selection?
Dave K. wrote:
Not worried, think we will win on Friday no matter what,
Wish I could share your confidence. Must be odds on one of either Saints or Wigan get a result this coming week and odds against we get a result at the Mend-a-Hose where only one other team have tasted victory all season.
