|
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, bellyboy, Cardiff_05, fosdyke99, Hessle Roader, hesslefan, HFCFan123, Mike1970, old frightful, oooh Gravy!, paperboy, Psyrax64, Staffs FC, Stanley Unwin, threepennystander, UllFC, Zuider and 301 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk