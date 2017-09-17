|
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 715
|
Cas had their presentation night last night so I feared the worst.
Currently Pies 0 Cas 14.
Let's hope they keep it going.
|
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:45 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2803
|
48-0 would be handy, we could then lose by one point at cas and still qualify.
Clubb on report and Massey off for head test.
.... getting there, 20-0 now.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 715
|
Jake Trueman making his full debut at scrum half for Cas already has hat trick.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 715
|
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18149
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Good news a win next Friday and we go to Leeds, if Cas win today.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:04 pm
|
Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2826
|
Wigan are pants without Hicks
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4982
Location: Caerdydd
|
We need to be targeting Trueman next week big time. Imagine Radford will be coming up with some plan to put him under pressure every play. Needs 2/3 big men tackling him early on to throw him.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9172
Location: Hull
|
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2826
|
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 715
|
Tom Davies in, comeback is on...
|
