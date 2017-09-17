WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Cas today...

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wigan v Cas today...

Post a reply
Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:44 pm
old frightful User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 713
Cas had their presentation night last night so I feared the worst.

Currently Pies 0 Cas 14. :D

Let's hope they keep it going.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:45 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2803
48-0 would be handy, we could then lose by one point at cas and still qualify.

Clubb on report and Massey off for head test.


.... getting there, 20-0 now.
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:54 pm
old frightful User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 713
Jake Trueman making his full debut at scrum half for Cas already has hat trick.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:00 pm
old frightful User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 713
0-20 half time.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:03 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18149
Location: Back in Hull.
Good news a win next Friday and we go to Leeds, if Cas win today.
Re: Wigan v Cas today...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:04 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2825
Wigan are pants without Hicks :lol:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, bellyboy, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, Hessle Roader, hesslefan, HFCFan123, Mike1970, old frightful, oooh Gravy!, paperboy, Staffs FC, Stanley Unwin, swissfan, threepennystander, UllFC and 228 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,7691,90776,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
22
- 14OXFORD  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
14
- 6KEIGHLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
46
- 6ROCHDALE  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
20
- 10SHEFFIELD  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
8
- 8LONDONS  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
30
- 22HEMEL  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
12
- 14DEWSBURY  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 38WARRINGTON  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 28WHITEHAVEN  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
12
- 20NEWCASTLE  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
0
- 20CASTLEFORD
  
Trueman Try, McShane Goal
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM