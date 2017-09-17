WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Featherstone.

Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
I say we give it to KR
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:52 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Can just picture it now the players not wanting to hold it for fear of being photographed.Be like pass the parcel at high speed.
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:08 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Every single player (except Ben Currie) should be presented with a commerative "2017 - my fault" jersey which they can be photographed in for posterity.

I'd suggest they be paraded through town wearing them in frobt of a faithful armed with barrel loads of rotten fruit, but apparently you can't do that these days.
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:38 pm
Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig
So much for TS analysis of Fev's "Wigan style attack"

Sounds like TS may have over-analysed opposition this season and paid to much respect?
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:39 pm
Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I say we give it to KR


I say we donate it to the children's ward at Warrington Hospital......." on account".
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:46 pm
DAG User avatar
lister wrote:
It’s a trophy made of glass. Well it was last year when Leeds won it.

If a Championship club topped the qualifiers table it would be a nice trophy for them to win. For Leeds and now us it’s awkward though.

Pretty sure that was the Bev Risman Trophy they were playing for and not an award for finishing top of the Qualifiers.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:14 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
DAG wrote:
Pretty sure that was the Bev Risman Trophy they were playing for and not an award for finishing top of the Qualifiers.


Correct....Leigh v Leeds (aggregate scores over the 2 league games) Doubt we'll ever win it..... :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:33 am
Paul2812 User avatar
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Every single player (except Ben Currie) should be presented with a commerative "2017 - my fault" jersey which they can be photographed in for posterity.

I'd suggest they be paraded through town wearing them in frobt of a faithful armed with barrel loads of rotten fruit, but apparently you can't do that these days.


I'd rather give the players the Cersei Lannister treatment....... SHAME....... SHAME...... SHAME.
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:21 pm
Despite how inept The Flat Cappers may have been the '0' was good to see.
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:52 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
The Railwayman wrote:
Despite how inept The Flat Cappers may have been the '0' was good to see.


Agreed, I got the impression that Fev were down to the bare bones, players playing out of position and players injured on the day not sure how their interchanges went I noticed a couple of walking wounded mid second half.

You can only play what's in front of you and although it was never a contest, we played like you'd expect a SL to play, there was a gulf which was nice to see given the close calls of recent weeks against London and Halifax. Why that has been the case only the players and staff really know?
