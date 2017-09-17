|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35428
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1435
Location: Warrington
|
Can just picture it now the players not wanting to hold it for fear of being photographed.Be like pass the parcel at high speed.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1441
|
Every single player (except Ben Currie) should be presented with a commerative "2017 - my fault" jersey which they can be photographed in for posterity.
I'd suggest they be paraded through town wearing them in frobt of a faithful armed with barrel loads of rotten fruit, but apparently you can't do that these days.
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 124
|
So much for TS analysis of Fev's "Wigan style attack"
Sounds like TS may have over-analysed opposition this season and paid to much respect?
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 124
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I say we give it to KR
I say we donate it to the children's ward at Warrington Hospital......." on account".
|
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:46 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 162
|
lister wrote:
It’s a trophy made of glass. Well it was last year when Leeds won it.
If a Championship club topped the qualifiers table it would be a nice trophy for them to win. For Leeds and now us it’s awkward though.
Pretty sure that was the Bev Risman Trophy they were playing for and not an award for finishing top of the Qualifiers.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6095
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
DAG wrote:
Pretty sure that was the Bev Risman Trophy they were playing for and not an award for finishing top of the Qualifiers.
Correct....Leigh v Leeds (aggregate scores over the 2 league games) Doubt we'll ever win it.....
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
