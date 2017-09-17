Every single player (except Ben Currie) should be presented with a commerative "2017 - my fault" jersey which they can be photographed in for posterity.
I'd suggest they be paraded through town wearing them in frobt of a faithful armed with barrel loads of rotten fruit, but apparently you can't do that these days.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BrianBradyHandOff, dickyflourbag, gary numan, Garyskent, getdownmonkeyman, Irish Wire, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lister, Melph, Milly, morrisseyisawire, Philth, silver2, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, Who are ya!!, Wire, Wolf Hall and 373 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves