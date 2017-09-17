WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Featherstone.

Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35428
Location: "The cuss i will?"
I say we give it to KR
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:52 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1435
Location: Warrington
Can just picture it now the players not wanting to hold it for fear of being photographed.Be like pass the parcel at high speed.
Re: Today's game v Featherstone.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:08 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1441
Every single player (except Ben Currie) should be presented with a commerative "2017 - my fault" jersey which they can be photographed in for posterity.

I'd suggest they be paraded through town wearing them in frobt of a faithful armed with barrel loads of rotten fruit, but apparently you can't do that these days.
