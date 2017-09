Grimmy wrote: Have you been in the changing rooms at Cas? I have, they are very cramped and dingy. I'm not saying I would refuse to get changed in them, but I can understand if they feel there isn't enough space and it impacts on their preparation. I'm sure even Cas would admit that they aren't exactly befitting a professional sports team.

Yes they are small, but again every other club seems to cope. I'm sure most of the Wigan lads will have got changed in portacabins in their amateur days.Are they a precious bunch?