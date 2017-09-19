WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:54 am
supersuperfc
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 438
jakeyg95 wrote:
I'd guess he's probably telling the truth. He's always pretty knowledgable about the juniors at Wakefield let alone Cas so I imagine he watches a hell of a lot of junior rugby so I believe him if he says he was at the game. It also seems like something Wane would probably do considering the stuff he was coming out with in that documentary when they played the Roosters and this was just a junior game in front of barely anyone before he was properly in the spotlight as head coach.


I was also at that game. The people who know me also know why i was at that game. Cas fans where abusing the young Wigan lads over what had gone on in super league.
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:45 am
Trainman
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 605
steadygetyerboots-on wrote:
I remember that game & the parents of the Cas players were giving out a lot of abuse; mainly due to wane & his coaching staff shouting "snap the pole" just as a third tackler came in, on a stationary kid, with cannonball tackle after cannonball tackle (Parents tend to get a bit upset when they see their kids careers almost ruined before they've started).


Why do you feel the need to make stuff like this up. Firstly the game was before Nathan Brown and the following year Michael Maguire introduced the concept of the wrestle, Brian Noble was head coach at Wigan. The abuse was encouraged by the Castleford chairman at the time who publically called for as many Cas fans to come along and show Wigan what they thought of them. We can argue all day long whether the spirit of the cap rubbish was a cap breach or simply taking advantage of a loophole but that statement from the Cas chairman was not appropriate.
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:13 am
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4777
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Towns88 wrote:
Wigan chairman waltzed into the Cas changing room yesterday and presented Jake Trueman with the match ball. Thought I would add some different light to the wigan bashing. Nice touch.


I think you will find that it was Ian Fulton - the Cas Tigers Chairman who presented Jake with the matchball Towns.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:52 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3432
Ah fair enough. Just heard Trueman's interview and I'm certain he said "their chairman" 'their' I guess could have been the. But I just assumed he meant Wigan's.

Either way, sh1thouses.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:16 am
secondstanza
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 141
regarding not using the changing rooms/meeting up afterwards if true that's poor form. I'm sure I've seen a Cas/Wigan game on TV recently and they were in there on the cams but I stand to be corrected. Is it normal for teams to meet up after the game or is that a Cas thing?
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:30 pm
Wigg'n
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5636
Maybe the away changing rooms are not up to standard or the pre-match routine requires more space? Didn't Cas used to paint the away changing room walls pink or was that someone else?
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:36 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11351
Location: The City of Wakefield
Wigg'n wrote:
Maybe the away changing rooms are not up to standard or the pre-match routine requires more space? Didn't Cas used to paint the away changing room walls pink or was that someone else?


That was Wakefield.
Wakefield TRINITY
