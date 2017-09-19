steadygetyerboots-on wrote: I remember that game & the parents of the Cas players were giving out a lot of abuse; mainly due to wane & his coaching staff shouting "snap the pole" just as a third tackler came in, on a stationary kid, with cannonball tackle after cannonball tackle (Parents tend to get a bit upset when they see their kids careers almost ruined before they've started).

Why do you feel the need to make stuff like this up. Firstly the game was before Nathan Brown and the following year Michael Maguire introduced the concept of the wrestle, Brian Noble was head coach at Wigan. The abuse was encouraged by the Castleford chairman at the time who publically called for as many Cas fans to come along and show Wigan what they thought of them. We can argue all day long whether the spirit of the cap rubbish was a cap breach or simply taking advantage of a loophole but that statement from the Cas chairman was not appropriate.