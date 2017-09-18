Tigerade

Tigerade



secondstanza wrote: There seems to be a real dislike between Wigan and Cas at the moment with it showing more from the Wigan side.



secondstanza wrote: There seems to be a real dislike between Wigan and Cas at the moment with it showing more from the Wigan side.

In recent history both clubs have a diminished respect for each other. I know Wigan will not use the changing rooms at Wheldon Road and prefer to use a local hotel before they get to the ground. They also don't like the idea of having after match drinks and buffet at our ground with the Tigers team and staff and leave straight after the game, still in their playing kit - that' something that no other club have a problem with other than Wigan. We have in the recent 3 seasons been talked as in a very condescending manner - particularly by Wane who doesn't seem to want to accept us as rivals and a team that the mighty Wigan "should" be beating every time. We don't want or expect any praise from the Wigan club or it's fans - but you seriously need to lose the smug and priggish attitude.



Tigerade wrote: Surely Wigan fans must question Wane and Tomkins latest remarks to the press regarding the Tigers. It's giving their opposition a ton of ammo.



Tigerade wrote: Surely Wigan fans must question Wane and Tomkins latest remarks to the press regarding the Tigers. It's giving their opposition a ton of ammo.

I would certainly question what they said. Taken in context they are right as Cas have yet to prove themselves in the play offs. They may do this year and good luck to Cas as they deserve it. Both though need to be smarter as they should know the press will 'sensationalise' any quotes with provocative headlines and the general public will buy it hook, line and sinker every time. They should stick to talking about Wigan and simply say things like we just need to concentrate on our own performance which on Sunday they clearly didn't.

Trainman



Tigerade wrote: In recent history both clubs have a diminished respect for each other. I know Wigan will not use the changing rooms at Wheldon Road and prefer to use a local hotel before they get to the ground. They also don't like the idea of having after match drinks and buffet at our ground with the Tigers team and staff and leave straight after the game, still in their playing kit - that' something that no other club have a problem with other than Wigan. We have in the recent 3 seasons been talked as in a very condescending manner - particularly by Wane who doesn't seem to want to accept us as rivals and a team that the mighty Wigan "should" be beating every time. We don't want or expect any praise from the Wigan club or it's fans - but you seriously need to lose the smug and priggish attitude.



I find that all most disappointing if true though it wouldn't surprise me. All superstition on my part but I would guess Wane still holds a grudge from the way the youth team were treated a few years back when he was coach. I find that all most disappointing if true though it wouldn't surprise me. All superstition on my part but I would guess Wane still holds a grudge from the way the youth team were treated a few years back when he was coach. Lebron James Cheeky half-back



Tigerade wrote: In recent history both clubs have a diminished respect for each other. I know Wigan will not use the changing rooms at Wheldon Road and prefer to use a local hotel before they get to the ground. They also don't like the idea of having after match drinks and buffet at our ground with the Tigers team and staff and leave straight after the game, still in their playing kit - that' something that no other club have a problem with other than Wigan. We have in the recent 3 seasons been talked as in a very condescending manner - particularly by Wane who doesn't seem to want to accept us as rivals and a team that the mighty Wigan "should" be beating every time. We don't want or expect any praise from the Wigan club or it's fans - but you seriously need to lose the smug and priggish attitude.



That is just embarrassing if true and a total lack of respect from Wigan



Regards



King James That is just embarrassing if true and a total lack of respect from WiganRegardsKing James Towns88

Towns88

Wigan chairman waltzed into the Cas changing room yesterday and presented Jake Trueman with the match ball. Thought I would add some different light to the wigan bashing. Nice touch.



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Judder Man

Towns88 wrote: Wigan chairman waltzed into the Cas changing room yesterday and presented Jake Trueman with the match ball. Thought I would add some different light to the wigan bashing. Nice touch.



Towns88 wrote: Wigan chairman waltzed into the Cas changing room yesterday and presented Jake Trueman with the match ball. Thought I would add some different light to the wigan bashing. Nice touch.

Times have changed, if that was Uncle Maurice there would be hidden inside some contract papers and a blank cheque.

