secondstanza wrote: There seems to be a real dislike between Wigan and Cas at the moment with it showing more from the Wigan side.

In recent history both clubs have a diminished respect for each other. I know Wigan will not use the changing rooms at Wheldon Road and prefer to use a local hotel before they get to the ground. They also don't like the idea of having after match drinks and buffet at our ground with the Tigers team and staff and leave straight after the game, still in their playing kit - that' something that no other club have a problem with other than Wigan. We have in the recent 3 seasons been talked as in a very condescending manner - particularly by Wane who doesn't seem to want to accept us as rivals and a team that the mighty Wigan "should" be beating every time. We don't want or expect any praise from the Wigan club or it's fans - but you seriously need to lose the smug and priggish attitude.