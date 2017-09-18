Tigerade wrote: Surely Wigan fans must question Wane and Tomkins latest remarks to the press regarding the Tigers. It's giving their opposition a ton of ammo.

You can only question so much. It seems it's every other week someone at Wigan is saying something stupid. I don't think I heard a peep out of Powell. Obviously journo's lead with their questions but I don't understand why you can't just say "Cas are a great team, it's going to be tough but we'll be ready for them" or something like that? Yes its boring but it doesn't essentially write the team talk for them.There seems to be a real dislike between Wigan and Cas at the moment with it showing more from the Wigan side.