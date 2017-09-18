Surely Wigan fans must question Wane and Tomkins latest remarks to the press regarding the Tigers. It's giving their opposition a ton of ammo.
You can only question so much. It seems it's every other week someone at Wigan is saying something stupid. I don't think I heard a peep out of Powell. Obviously journo's lead with their questions but I don't understand why you can't just say "Cas are a great team, it's going to be tough but we'll be ready for them" or something like that? Yes its boring but it doesn't essentially write the team talk for them.
There seems to be a real dislike between Wigan and Cas at the moment with it showing more from the Wigan side.
Maybe it goes right back to 2006-7 when Cas got relegated and for some reason blamed us. The following year our academy (coached by Wane) played theirs at Wheldon Rd and our 16/17 year olds received heavy abuse from Cas fans.
Was that the year Wigan cheated the salary cap? I think it was Fielden wasn't it? No wonder Cas blame you, I thought you should have gone down that year too.
