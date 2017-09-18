WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00

Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:57 am
tigertot User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15181
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
A victory for light over dark, good over evil, joy over despair. Satan will return but Powell's disciples will be ready.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:28 am
Tigerade User avatar
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4775
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Surely Wigan fans must question Wane and Tomkins latest remarks to the press regarding the Tigers. It's giving their opposition a ton of ammo.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:42 am
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 140
Tigerade wrote:
Surely Wigan fans must question Wane and Tomkins latest remarks to the press regarding the Tigers. It's giving their opposition a ton of ammo.


You can only question so much. It seems it's every other week someone at Wigan is saying something stupid. I don't think I heard a peep out of Powell. Obviously journo's lead with their questions but I don't understand why you can't just say "Cas are a great team, it's going to be tough but we'll be ready for them" or something like that? Yes its boring but it doesn't essentially write the team talk for them.

There seems to be a real dislike between Wigan and Cas at the moment with it showing more from the Wigan side.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:59 am
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3430
All stems from Daryl not texting fatty Wane wishing him well for the world club challenge.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:09 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5633
secondstanza wrote:
You can only question so much. It seems it's every other week someone at Wigan is saying something stupid. I don't think I heard a peep out of Powell. Obviously journo's lead with their questions but I don't understand why you can't just say "Cas are a great team, it's going to be tough but we'll be ready for them" or something like that? Yes its boring but it doesn't essentially write the team talk for them.

There seems to be a real dislike between Wigan and Cas at the moment with it showing more from the Wigan side.


Maybe it goes right back to 2006-7 when Cas got relegated and for some reason blamed us. The following year our academy (coached by Wane) played theirs at Wheldon Rd and our 16/17 year olds received heavy abuse from Cas fans.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:13 am
wildshot User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1540
Location: The world is my oyster!
Wigg'n wrote:
Maybe it goes right back to 2006-7 when Cas got relegated and for some reason blamed us. The following year our academy (coached by Wane) played theirs at Wheldon Rd and our 16/17 year olds received heavy abuse from Cas fans.


Was that the year Wigan cheated the salary cap? I think it was Fielden wasn't it? No wonder Cas blame you, I thought you should have gone down that year too.
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:15 am
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3430
wildshot wrote:
Was that the year Wigan cheated the salary cap? I think it was Fielden wasn't it? No wonder Cas blame you, I thought you should have gone down that year too.



Fielden and Dobson ! Wigan docked points for the following season.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:37 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 942
Its got nothing to do with that at all. Its because everyone is jealous of wigan. Even Apple inc, Mark Zuckerberg and Jesus of Nazereth are all jealous of wigan.

Regards

King james
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:04 pm
Fully User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8332
Towns88 wrote:
Fielden and Dobson ! Wigan docked points for the following season.


Precisely.

Dobson Cas were in for and Wigan threw a load of cash at him to get him in ahead of us.

Not forgetting Radlinski too.
