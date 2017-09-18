WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:57 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15181
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
A victory for light over dark, good over evil, joy over despair. Satan will return but Powell's disciples will be ready.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:28 am
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4775
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Surely Wigan fans must question Wane and Tomkins latest remarks to the press regarding the Tigers. It's giving their opposition a ton of ammo.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: GAME ON : Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:42 am
secondstanza Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 140
Tigerade wrote:
Surely Wigan fans must question Wane and Tomkins latest remarks to the press regarding the Tigers. It's giving their opposition a ton of ammo.


You can only question so much. It seems it's every other week someone at Wigan is saying something stupid. I don't think I heard a peep out of Powell. Obviously journo's lead with their questions but I don't understand why you can't just say "Cas are a great team, it's going to be tough but we'll be ready for them" or something like that? Yes its boring but it doesn't essentially write the team talk for them.

There seems to be a real dislike between Wigan and Cas at the moment with it showing more from the Wigan side.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Barrett was robbed, bramleyrhino, Buggo, DGM, LyndsayGill, secondstanza, spegs, The Phantom Horseman, Yahoo [Bot], yorksguy1865 and 155 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,1872,07276,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM