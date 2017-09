Towns88 wrote: Remember the name, Jake Trueman.

Him and Cameron Scott signing for Hull FC were real gut wrenchers for us Bulls fans as they are 2 HG products who were both special and could have built a team around if it wasn't for a crooked tax dodging owner. Obviously both went under the radar but i think those 2 players were massive signings for their respected clubs as they are both going to be stars IMHO. Trueman will thrive under Powell and I'm sure Cameron Scott will do the same for FC. Hopefully Trueman will win Cas that GF if Gale isn't fit