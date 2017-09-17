Living The Dream Cheeky half-back



Over 4,000 people voted with this one getting 46% of the vote. Where the heck are these supporters on a Sunday?

'Come on- where are you-let's be having you.'

Sharpy did a clean sweep on all first team awards. Re-signed for Fax for another season. Also modelled the new Fax shirt for next season which is Option 4- the one with the hoops on the sleeve and a full colour body.

I've had a look at the photos from the Star M dinner and seeing next years kit on Adam looks good. I really like.

The hoops are there I like Halifax town crest on the main body.

A real coup for the club to keep Tangata given the offers from elsewhere. It just shows you do not always have to offer the most money to be an attractive club for players to play for.

Great news concerning Adam and Will. Any news on Ben Heaton?

Hudd-Shay wrote: Great news concerning Adam and Will. Any news on Ben Heaton?

No news on Ben Heaton. He was there last night and did get a chorus from the players on his table of 'one more year one more year' We will have to wait and see I suppose.

Happy that Adam is staying I think he will come back refreshed next season and back to the form he had before his injury.

We still need a half back now a prop and a centre that has some speed! Greg Florimos Boots

Fax4Life wrote: Happy that Adam is staying I think he will come back refreshed next season and back to the form he had before his injury.

We still need a half back now a prop and a centre that has some speed!



I doubt we will bring in a half back now. It sounds like we have a prop signed but wont be a big name like people are wanting but centre wise for me we have plenty and JWH should be the centre with speed and looked very good when he has played so no reason with a good off season he cant be a regular and even Barber looking good at centre should put some pressure on Tyrer and Heaton for those 2 spots.

mr t hall



London get coach of the year...you're having a larf there.. HXSparky

We need to score more points. To do that we need to unlock defences and that normally comes either from a) attrition and getting close to the opposition line and battering our way over, or b) swift interplay between the backs with genuine speed to finish, or c) some guile and skill in the half-backs.



