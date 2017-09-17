WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Adam Tangata etc

Adam Tangata etc
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:34 am
Living The Dream
Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 673
Re-signed for Fax for another season. Also modelled the new Fax shirt for next season which is Option 4- the one with the hoops on the sleeve and a full colour body.
Over 4,000 people voted with this one getting 46% of the vote. Where the heck are these supporters on a Sunday?
'Come on- where are you-let's be having you.'
Sharpy did a clean sweep on all first team awards. :CLAP:
Re: Adam Tangata etc
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:23 am
Faxlore
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 429
I've had a look at the photos from the Star M dinner and seeing next years kit on Adam looks good. I really like.
The hoops are there I like Halifax town crest on the main body.
Re: Adam Tangata etc
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:47 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7674
A real coup for the club to keep Tangata given the offers from elsewhere. It just shows you do not always have to offer the most money to be an attractive club for players to play for.

Re: Adam Tangata etc
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 3:24 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2471
Location: Shuddersfield
Great news concerning Adam and Will. Any news on Ben Heaton? Victorian Cafe Bar, Squawk Pale Ale 3.8%. Mmm! :thumb:
Re: Adam Tangata etc
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:38 pm
Living The Dream
Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 673
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Great news concerning Adam and Will. Any news on Ben Heaton? Victorian Cafe Bar, Squawk Pale Ale 3.8%. Mmm! :thumb:

No news on Ben Heaton. He was there last night and did get a chorus from the players on his table of 'one more year one more year' We will have to wait and see I suppose. :PRAY:
Re: Adam Tangata etc
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:09 pm
Fax4Life
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5816
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Happy that Adam is staying I think he will come back refreshed next season and back to the form he had before his injury.
We still need a half back now a prop and a centre that has some speed!
Re: Adam Tangata etc
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:58 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7674
Fax4Life wrote:
Happy that Adam is staying I think he will come back refreshed next season and back to the form he had before his injury.
We still need a half back now a prop and a centre that has some speed!


I doubt we will bring in a half back now. It sounds like we have a prop signed but wont be a big name like people are wanting but centre wise for me we have plenty and JWH should be the centre with speed and looked very good when he has played so no reason with a good off season he cant be a regular and even Barber looking good at centre should put some pressure on Tyrer and Heaton for those 2 spots.

Re: Adam Tangata etc
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:07 am
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2487
London get coach of the year...you're having a larf there..
Re: Adam Tangata etc
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:56 am
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1295
We need to score more points. To do that we need to unlock defences and that normally comes either from a) attrition and getting close to the opposition line and battering our way over, or b) swift interplay between the backs with genuine speed to finish, or c) some guile and skill in the half-backs.

We don't have any real battering rams for a), and although we're Ok in the backs, that's what we have this level - "Ok", which means we need some guile and skill elsewhere. If we can't get new players that are better than what we have (which we know we can't afford), then maybe the answer to to invest a little more in what we do have (with full-time or increased hours contracts maybe?). Faster and more accurate distribution at the ptb, alongside better subsequent decision making and kicking could be transformational. It was exciting to watch Bob B, Ben B and Penky, and if we can get close to matching that with the steel we've seen in our defence this year then we won't do too bad next year.

Users browsing this forum: The Sleaze and 29 guests

