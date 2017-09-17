WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Adam Tangata etc

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Adam Tangata etc

Post a reply
Adam Tangata etc
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:34 am
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 672
Re-signed for Fax for another season. Also modelled the new Fax shirt for next season which is Option 4- the one with the hoops on the sleeve and a full colour body.
Over 4,000 people voted with this one getting 46% of the vote. Where the heck are these supporters on a Sunday?
'Come on- where are you-let's be having you.'
Sharpy did a clean sweep on all first team awards. :CLAP:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, GaryC, HRLFC MARK, Living The Dream, prince abdula and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,6661,90776,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM