Re-signed for Fax for another season. Also modelled the new Fax shirt for next season which is Option 4- the one with the hoops on the sleeve and a full colour body.Over 4,000 people voted with this one getting 46% of the vote. Where the heck are these supporters on a Sunday?'Come on- where are you-let's be having you.'Sharpy did a clean sweep on all first team awards.