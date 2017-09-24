wynnez Eddie Hemmings's Wig



moxi1 wrote: Wire really need to scrap that annoying same old song after scoring, it would do my nut in if I was a wire fan, vary it up a little! It's dated and was never alright 10 or so years ago, whenever it was it came about in RL.



They tried to change it a few years ago by letting each player choose their own song. It was a gimic & outright failure. The fans like what we've got & that is as it should be. What is more outdated & boring is the continual singing of the Wa--y Wa--y Warrington chant now that is Boring & outdated.

They tried to change it a few years ago by letting each player choose their own song. It was a gimic & outright failure. The fans like what we've got & that is as it should be. What is more outdated & boring is the continual singing of the Wa--y Wa--y Warrington chant now that is Boring & outdated.

Welcome back to Super League. see you next year & hope you shoot that dam Robin. Enjoy the off season.

Tom Hark must never be replaced as the Try Scoring song.... Warrington were the first team to use it (quite a few years before Super League if I recall correctly) and it's now part of the local culture.



It's a bit like keeping Auschwitz preserved (if it's not offensive to use that as an analogy) - it reminds us of the distance from the darker times when there wasn't much to shout about when getting hammered ten tries to one, and the odd miracle try was enhanced by the tribal chanting of the Tom Hark tune to the beat of the fat guy's drum... moxi1

I get why it's special for them reasons, though it still rings in the ears. It really don't matter what I think on it and it would be sad for me to linger on it, but I would be all over the clubs survey about it haha (as I'm sure most clubs do fan surveys now don't they?). Sandro II Terrorista

It's a bit like keeping Auschwitz preserved (if it's not offensive to use that as an analogy) ...



Possibly, no definitely, the worst analogy ever.



