Tom Hark must never be replaced as the Try Scoring song.... Warrington were the first team to use it (quite a few years before Super League if I recall correctly) and it's now part of the local culture.



It's a bit like keeping Auschwitz preserved (if it's not offensive to use that as an analogy) - it reminds us of the distance from the darker times when there wasn't much to shout about when getting hammered ten tries to one, and the odd miracle try was enhanced by the tribal chanting of the Tom Hark tune to the beat of the fat guy's drum...