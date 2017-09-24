moxi1 wrote: Wire really need to scrap that annoying same old song after scoring, it would do my nut in if I was a wire fan, vary it up a little! It's dated and was never alright 10 or so years ago, whenever it was it came about in RL.

They tried to change it a few years ago by letting each player choose their own song. It was a gimic & outright failure. The fans like what we've got & that is as it should be. What is more outdated & boring is the continual singing of the Wa--y Wa--y Warrington chant now that is Boring & outdated.Welcome back to Super League. see you next year & hope you shoot that dam Robin. Enjoy the off season.