WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team to face Warrington

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Team to face Warrington

Post a reply
Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:14 pm
wynnez Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 06, 2010 6:18 pm
Posts: 227
moxi1 wrote:
Wire really need to scrap that annoying same old song after scoring, it would do my nut in if I was a wire fan, vary it up a little! It's dated and was never alright 10 or so years ago, whenever it was it came about in RL.


They tried to change it a few years ago by letting each player choose their own song. It was a gimic & outright failure. The fans like what we've got & that is as it should be. What is more outdated & boring is the continual singing of the Wa--y Wa--y Warrington chant now that is Boring & outdated.
Welcome back to Super League. see you next year & hope you shoot that dam Robin. Enjoy the off season.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: robinrovers10 and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,8372,23576,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM