|
Joined: Sun May 26, 2013 11:22 am
Posts: 353
|
Good start Rovers.
Out of interest tried listening to Radio Merseyside commentary, it's terrible, Humberside is miles better!
Ray French is clueless, thinks 'Hull Kingston' have won all their qualifiers, completely missed the Rovers try whilst trying to find the stadium clock. Basically unlistenable!
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:50 pm
|
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3538
|
Had this game mattered today I'm pretty sure we woulda won it with our strongest team out. Warrington had to put in a performance for Tony Smith, it's the least he deserves for his service there.
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3540
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Your fans today were great, were still in it even when you went behind for first time, was that clown who ran on pitch one of yours or ours. Who ever he was that was a top fend off on that female steward lol.
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:41 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11453Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
Fairly entertaining game for a dead rubber, thought Dwyer changed the game, we just couldn't cope with him around the ruck.
We seriously need to improve our tactical kicking game for next year. Not really convinced that Ellis is ever going to operate at the higher level. Not on today's showing but Atkin at least has a bit of spark about him, his lack of size in defence is a concern though.
Not sure Clark has shown enough to warrant a quota spot, I'd persist with Dockar-Clay.
Mulhearn has been the most improved, I thought he was utter shatpank last year, if he can continue to improve then he can be a valuable player next year.
Keeping Abdul would be great, not sure how The Team From The Wrong Side Of The Chocolate River's Tributary will feel about that.
Oakes already looks a player, took his first try very well today, Shaw should be concerned.
|
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose
And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg
In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.
Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose
Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:47 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8492
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
karetaker wrote:
Your fans today were great, were still in it even when you went behind for first time, was that clown who ran on pitch one of yours or ours. Who ever he was that was a top fend off on that female steward lol.
He was a proper bell end, not sure who 'owned' him as he had no colours on, wanka must feel well hard smacking a lass in the face on the pitch. There was some disgraceful drunken ass holes in our end today.
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:10 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 829
Location: Warrington
|
I thought the singing from your fans was great...with the exception of that old favourite Wanky Wanky. Do you have singing lessons? And what's all this with wizard hats?
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:30 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11453Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
SirStan wrote:
He was a proper bell end, not sure who 'owned' him as he had no colours on, wanka must feel well hard smacking a lass in the face on the pitch. There was some disgraceful drunken ass holes in our end today.
Indeed, a complete raasclart.
Didn't see many lashed up people, but then, I tend to have a pint in a quiet out of the way place. Wire is The Nine Gallons, nice little boozer, six hand pumps.
|
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose
And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg
In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.
Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose
Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:32 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11453Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
silver2 wrote:
I thought the singing from your fans was great...with the exception of that old favourite Wanky Wanky. Do you have singing lessons? And what's all this with wizard hats?
Yeah, I wish we wouldn't do THAT song, just because it's boring and predictable.
The hats are in reference to Sheens, he's a wizard.
|
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose
And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg
In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.
Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose
Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:53 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8492
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Indeed, a complete raasclart.
Didn't see many lashed up people, but then, I tend to have a pint in a quiet out of the way place. Wire is The Nine Gallons, nice little boozer, six hand pumps.
It was on the terraces, a group in front of us. There was a middle aged woman who was so hammered she literally fell over at least 5 times, occasionally cracking her head in the process, she spilled 2 full pints on those in front of her. There were some blokes with her who's only interest was goading the Wire fans.
Saw some pretty terrible wizard costumes, although hats off to Adge for his fancy dress efforts.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 5:46 am
|
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3538
|
Wire really need to scrap that annoying same old song after scoring, it would do my nut in if I was a wire fan, vary it up a little! It's dated and was never alright 10 or so years ago, whenever it was it came about in RL.
|