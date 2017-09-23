WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team to face Warrington

Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:15 pm
Joined: Sun May 26, 2013 11:22 am
Posts: 353
Good start Rovers.

Out of interest tried listening to Radio Merseyside commentary, it's terrible, Humberside is miles better!

Ray French is clueless, thinks 'Hull Kingston' have won all their qualifiers, completely missed the Rovers try whilst trying to find the stadium clock. Basically unlistenable!
Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:50 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3536
Had this game mattered today I'm pretty sure we woulda won it with our strongest team out. Warrington had to put in a performance for Tony Smith, it's the least he deserves for his service there.
Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:45 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3539
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Your fans today were great, were still in it even when you went behind for first time, was that clown who ran on pitch one of yours or ours. Who ever he was that was a top fend off on that female steward lol.
Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:41 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11453
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Fairly entertaining game for a dead rubber, thought Dwyer changed the game, we just couldn't cope with him around the ruck.
We seriously need to improve our tactical kicking game for next year. Not really convinced that Ellis is ever going to operate at the higher level. Not on today's showing but Atkin at least has a bit of spark about him, his lack of size in defence is a concern though.
Not sure Clark has shown enough to warrant a quota spot, I'd persist with Dockar-Clay.
Mulhearn has been the most improved, I thought he was utter shatpank last year, if he can continue to improve then he can be a valuable player next year.
Keeping Abdul would be great, not sure how The Team From The Wrong Side Of The Chocolate River's Tributary will feel about that.
Oakes already looks a player, took his first try very well today, Shaw should be concerned.
Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:47 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8490
Location: 2017 City of Culture
karetaker wrote:
Your fans today were great, were still in it even when you went behind for first time, was that clown who ran on pitch one of yours or ours. Who ever he was that was a top fend off on that female steward lol.

He was a proper bell end, not sure who 'owned' him as he had no colours on, wanka must feel well hard smacking a lass in the face on the pitch. There was some disgraceful drunken ass holes in our end today.
Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:10 pm
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 828
Location: Warrington
I thought the singing from your fans was great...with the exception of that old favourite Wanky Wanky. Do you have singing lessons? And what's all this with wizard hats?
Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:30 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11453
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
SirStan wrote:
He was a proper bell end, not sure who 'owned' him as he had no colours on, wanka must feel well hard smacking a lass in the face on the pitch. There was some disgraceful drunken ass holes in our end today.


Indeed, a complete raasclart.

Didn't see many lashed up people, but then, I tend to have a pint in a quiet out of the way place. Wire is The Nine Gallons, nice little boozer, six hand pumps.
Re: Team to face Warrington
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:32 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11453
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
silver2 wrote:
I thought the singing from your fans was great...with the exception of that old favourite Wanky Wanky. Do you have singing lessons? And what's all this with wizard hats?


Yeah, I wish we wouldn't do THAT song, just because it's boring and predictable.

The hats are in reference to Sheens, he's a wizard.
