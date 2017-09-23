Fairly entertaining game for a dead rubber, thought Dwyer changed the game, we just couldn't cope with him around the ruck.

We seriously need to improve our tactical kicking game for next year. Not really convinced that Ellis is ever going to operate at the higher level. Not on today's showing but Atkin at least has a bit of spark about him, his lack of size in defence is a concern though.

Not sure Clark has shown enough to warrant a quota spot, I'd persist with Dockar-Clay.

Mulhearn has been the most improved, I thought he was utter shatpank last year, if he can continue to improve then he can be a valuable player next year.

Keeping Abdul would be great, not sure how The Team From The Wrong Side Of The Chocolate River's Tributary will feel about that.

Oakes already looks a player, took his first try very well today, Shaw should be concerned.