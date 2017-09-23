WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team to face Warrington

Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:15 pm
GansonTheClown Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun May 26, 2013 11:22 am
Posts: 353
Good start Rovers.

Out of interest tried listening to Radio Merseyside commentary, it's terrible, Humberside is miles better!

Ray French is clueless, thinks 'Hull Kingston' have won all their qualifiers, completely missed the Rovers try whilst trying to find the stadium clock. Basically unlistenable!
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:50 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3536
Had this game mattered today I'm pretty sure we woulda won it with our strongest team out. Warrington had to put in a performance for Tony Smith, it's the least he deserves for his service there.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:45 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3539
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Your fans today were great, were still in it even when you went behind for first time, was that clown who ran on pitch one of yours or ours. Who ever he was that was a top fend off on that female steward lol.
