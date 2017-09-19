Lord Tony Smith wrote: But out of the 9 leaving only 2 will be losses in Hiku and Savellio. The others need to go as they are not good enough.

Lord Tony Smith wrote: I think Fitzpatrick might surprise you in recruiting a new coach and new players. We're currently chasing a SOO halfback and we believe we can get him. Lets see what happens.

Perhaps, but if they weren't, why did were they here. Lets be fair, 12 months ago these players were twin grand finalists so not as if they were picked up from the home bargain reduction bin. The players we might recruit could very well be though.Perhaps, we don't seem to be afraid to flash the cash. We believed we could bring in quite a few players over past few months. Some we know names of, some we do not. We've offered to make players the highest paid in super league, only to be turned down. Until we know why, it would be hard to explain what has gone wrong.