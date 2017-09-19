WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Farewell Tony Smith interview

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Farewell Tony Smith interview

Post a reply
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:09 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 384
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
But out of the 9 leaving only 2 will be losses in Hiku and Savellio. The others need to go as they are not good enough.


Perhaps, but if they weren't, why did were they here. Lets be fair, 12 months ago these players were twin grand finalists so not as if they were picked up from the home bargain reduction bin. The players we might recruit could very well be though.

Lord Tony Smith wrote:
I think Fitzpatrick might surprise you in recruiting a new coach and new players. We're currently chasing a SOO halfback and we believe we can get him. Lets see what happens.


Perhaps, we don't seem to be afraid to flash the cash. We believed we could bring in quite a few players over past few months. Some we know names of, some we do not. We've offered to make players the highest paid in super league, only to be turned down. Until we know why, it would be hard to explain what has gone wrong.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:15 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8966
morleys_deckchair wrote:
...Many people on here have been saying for years that this side is on the slide and that a change in coach has been needed.. Turns out that section of people were right.


Yes often at the risk of being deemed overtly negative and risking membership. The ones who saw it years ago know who they are, as do those who wanted to give him more time, or couldn't fathom who he could be replaced by.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:19 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7861
Location: Warrington
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Perhaps, but if they weren't, why did were they here. Lets be fair, 12 months ago these players were twin grand finalists so not as if they were picked up from the home bargain reduction bin. The players we might recruit could very well be though.


Perhaps, we don't seem to be afraid to flash the cash. We believed we could bring in quite a few players over past few months. Some we know names of, some we do not. We've offered to make players the highest paid in super league, only to be turned down. Until we know why, it would be hard to explain what has gone wrong.

Sims and Gidley did a reasonable job but now need to move on. The others apart from Hiku and Savellio were always fringe players who have never been good enough. Don't get me wrong our recruitment has been shocking under Smith. Hopefully that will change now.

If we can appoint Maguire and with the money we have and the cap space available I think we become an attractive proposition for some NRL players.
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:32 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4450
Location: Warrington
We ain't getting maguire though.
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:33 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7861
Location: Warrington
Wirefan wrote:
We ain't getting maguire though.

Hmm ok. Let's see what happens with this Canterbury job now it's available first.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Fatbelly, getdownmonkeyman, Irish Wire, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Longbarn Wire, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, Philth, Rugby, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, wire-wire, Wolf Hall and 366 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,6742,18176,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM