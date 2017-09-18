WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Farewell Tony Smith interview

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Farewell Tony Smith interview

Post a reply
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:04 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 804
Location: Purgatory
[quote="Captain Hook"]Do you seriously think that's what he did? That he was content for the team to play the way they did and has not an iota of professional pride?[/quote]

He played Jack Hughes every game this season. There's your answer
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:25 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 312
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
Captain Hook wrote:
Do you seriously think that's what he did? That he was content for the team to play the way they did and has not an iota of professional pride?


Dunno, but who else was in a prime position to change the way that we played the game? Daryl Powell did it with a lot less money at Cas....
Don't die with the music in you
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:53 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8965
Let's see what happens to Shaun Wane if he misses out on the playoffs. He has been superb at bringing youth through but it means squat if you don't win the prizes (which is after all why you bring the youth through). I bet he doesn't get 4 years without a pot.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:54 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8965
I think Tony would be better talking about the/his failings at Warrington, which are under his control, rather than the game as a whole which is not.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:09 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 764
This interview has shown how low someone will sink to avert blame on their own failings. The game has provided TS with a very good living and now he intimates that it is the fault of the game he is leaving his post. He has without saying it, blamed his players all year as the things he does all week go very well!

He along with his colleagues have/are allowing the game to sink as a spectacle. Castleford the exception with great play, Wigan as ever are different and not everyone's cup of tea, the rest are boring, mundane and/or garbage.

The board are 50% to blame here as they should like many supporters spotted the problems months ago, if they did they are culpable as they did nowt and if they didn't they are culpable because they are clearly in the wrong jobs.
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:17 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 761
Location: Sunny Southport
Possibly the agenda by club and coach was to recruit British rather than foreign for the long term good of the game, a laudable aim but clearly there is insufficient quality to be competitive. I suspect the next round of recruitment may well show a different emphasis.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:23 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 383
Snaggletooth wrote:
This interview has shown how low someone will sink to avert blame on their own failings. The game has provided TS with a very good living and now he intimates that it is the fault of the game he is leaving his post. He has without saying it, blamed his players all year as the things he does all week go very well!

He along with his colleagues have/are allowing the game to sink as a spectacle. Castleford the exception with great play, Wigan as ever are different and not everyone's cup of tea, the rest are boring, mundane and/or garbage.

The board are 50% to blame here as they should like many supporters spotted the problems months ago, if they did they are culpable as they did nowt and if they didn't they are culpable because they are clearly in the wrong jobs.


I have to agree with all of this. We are as a club are in a total mess.

If Smith was so disillusioned with the game, he should have left months ago when we had a chance to save the season. Clearly it's filtered down into the team.

Board should have seen Smith was disillusioned and made the break with Smith more than two games before end of season.

We've got half the squad leaving at end of season (9?), a part time head coach to replace, all to be done in a short post season, what with the world cup taking place and an inexperienced CEO racing to the bottom with Toronto to sign as many players as possible, to prevent a huge drop in season tickets.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:47 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7859
Location: Warrington
If he thought we were crap last season despite reaching two finals why did we not sign any quality players?
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:51 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7859
Location: Warrington
Smith's Brolly wrote:
We've got half the squad leaving at end of season (9?), a part time head coach to replace, all to be done in a short post season, what with the world cup taking place and an inexperienced CEO racing to the bottom with Toronto to sign as many players as possible, to prevent a huge drop in season tickets.

But out of the 9 leaving only 2 will be losses in Hiku and Savellio. The others need to go as they are not good enough.

I think Fitzpatrick might surprise you in recruiting a new coach and new players. We're currently chasing a SOO halfback and we believe we can get him. Lets see what happens.
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:04 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8772
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
I said it in another thread, but this attitude from Smith has really irked me. If he would have aid “well I gave it my all, but at the end of the day it was time to part ways”, then it would have been done properly.

But this ‘oh well I was bored years ago, rugby league is on the slide’ attitude he is coming across with absolutely stinks… Not only did Smith not walk away when he realised his interest was on the wane, HE SIGNED A NEW CONTRACT. Many people on here have been saying for years that this side is on the slide and that a change in coach has been needed.. Turns out that section of people were right.

Yes the game has gone backwards in the last 5 years, but its people like Smith that are in the best position to change this. Smith is buying the players, coaching them and putting them out there on the pitch. He is in charge of the SL side with arguably the biggest spending power, the best facilities and with a decent fanbase. He should be setting the standard and leading the way. But what happened? His recruitment was lazy, his tactics non existent and his demeanour sulky and petulant.

The last 3 or 4 years has served up some of the worst rugby we have ever seen.. SO bad that a lot of people have stopped going to watch it (me being one of them)… We have gone from a skillfull swashbuckling side to a team built on scooting from dummy half, devoid of any character and big game mentality… riddled with internal ‘clear the air meetings’ and overpaid, underperforming star signings.

Anyway….. Thanks for the memories Smith…. Well the ones from 2009-2012.. The last 3 to 4 years not so much.
Massive pessimist
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamant5482, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Irish Wire, karetaker, King of the North, MrFlibble, nottinghamtiger, Penks81, Philth, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Steve51, TheButcher, Tiz Lad, Wolf Hall, WWRLFC78 and 339 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,6562,12676,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM