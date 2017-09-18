This interview has shown how low someone will sink to avert blame on their own failings. The game has provided TS with a very good living and now he intimates that it is the fault of the game he is leaving his post. He has without saying it, blamed his players all year as the things he does all week go very well!



He along with his colleagues have/are allowing the game to sink as a spectacle. Castleford the exception with great play, Wigan as ever are different and not everyone's cup of tea, the rest are boring, mundane and/or garbage.



The board are 50% to blame here as they should like many supporters spotted the problems months ago, if they did they are culpable as they did nowt and if they didn't they are culpable because they are clearly in the wrong jobs.