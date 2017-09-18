WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Farewell Tony Smith interview

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Farewell Tony Smith interview

Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:04 pm
Philth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 804
Location: Purgatory
[quote="Captain Hook"]Do you seriously think that's what he did? That he was content for the team to play the way they did and has not an iota of professional pride?[/quote]

He played Jack Hughes every game this season. There's your answer
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:25 pm
Mr Snoodle
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 312
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
Captain Hook wrote:
Do you seriously think that's what he did? That he was content for the team to play the way they did and has not an iota of professional pride?


Dunno, but who else was in a prime position to change the way that we played the game? Daryl Powell did it with a lot less money at Cas....
Don't die with the music in you
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:53 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8963
Let's see what happens to Shaun Wane if he misses out on the playoffs. He has been superb at bringing youth through but it means squat if you don't win the prizes (which is after all why you bring the youth through). I bet he doesn't get 4 years without a pot.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:54 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8963
I think Tony would be better talking about the/his failings at Warrington, which are under his control, rather than the game as a whole which is not.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:09 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 764
This interview has shown how low someone will sink to avert blame on their own failings. The game has provided TS with a very good living and now he intimates that it is the fault of the game he is leaving his post. He has without saying it, blamed his players all year as the things he does all week go very well!

He along with his colleagues have/are allowing the game to sink as a spectacle. Castleford the exception with great play, Wigan as ever are different and not everyone's cup of tea, the rest are boring, mundane and/or garbage.

The board are 50% to blame here as they should like many supporters spotted the problems months ago, if they did they are culpable as they did nowt and if they didn't they are culpable because they are clearly in the wrong jobs.
