WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Farewell Tony Smith interview

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Farewell Tony Smith interview

Post a reply
Re: Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:04 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 803
Location: Purgatory
[quote="Captain Hook"]Do you seriously think that's what he did? That he was content for the team to play the way they did and has not an iota of professional pride?[/quote]

He played Jack Hughes every game this season. There's your answer
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, BraddersFC, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Dezzies_right_hook, Fatbelly, Frankiefartown, just_browny, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Man Mountain, matthew, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, Philth, ratticusfinch, Rugby, silver2, The Phantom Horseman, The Railwayman, Watford Wire, wolfie wales, Wrath and 439 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,4442,85176,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM