Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:48 am
Garyskent
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 1446
Location: Warrington
For those of you who may not be on social media here is my farewell interview with Tony Smith who wears his heart on his sleeve.
http://www.warrington-worldwide.co.uk/2 ... on-wolves/
I think he has been a great coach but clearly right time for him to move on - and personally I agree with his sentiments about the game in general. Doesn't excite me like it used to.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:55 am
The Railwayman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 260
Thanks for posting that. The end of an era.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:00 am
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 744
Location: Warrington
I like smith as a bloke and as he's always said he prefers player development over trophies. That interview just makes me really wish for a ruthless, trophy-hungry monster for our next coach.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:40 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3306
Location: newton-le-willows
The old system of no promotion or relegation was more favourable to bringing young players through & developing home grown talent. The super 8s have brought in a need for the quick fix to avoid the drop to the bottom 4 relegation places which encourages over rated & over priced imports at the expense of UK player development.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:28 pm
Philth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 801
Location: Purgatory
So who's he developed and what lasting legacy of development do we have? Another faux philosophical comment by Smith? We're arguably about to have another major clear out. Wigan, St Helens and Leeds have developed and still won a GF.

These statements work when you're winning, it sounds daft when you're losing. I agree with ratticus, get someone in who wants to be judged by trophies!
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:26 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8960
He may be right but it's just looking like sour grapes now. He also never seems to mention any of the current predicament maybe his fault. Cas play nice rugby and topped the league, we played boring, ineffective rugby with players without any mental resilience.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:57 am
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3646
Location: M62 Corridor
ratticusfinch wrote:
I like smith as a bloke and as he's always said he prefers player development over trophies. That interview just makes me really wish for a ruthless, trophy-hungry monster for our next coach.

I said the same on Thursday, after watching this. I don't really care whether players are "good people" or not. When you look back, in almost any sport, those at the pinnacle of their era tend to be horrible bar stewards.
Deus Dat Incrementum

