Farewell Tony Smith interview
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:48 am
For those of you who may not be on social media here is my farewell interview with Tony Smith who wears his heart on his sleeve.
http://www.warrington-worldwide.co.uk/2 ... on-wolves/
I think he has been a great coach but clearly right time for him to move on - and personally I agree with his sentiments about the game in general. Doesn't excite me like it used to.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:55 am
Thanks for posting that. The end of an era.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:00 am
I like smith as a bloke and as he's always said he prefers player development over trophies. That interview just makes me really wish for a ruthless, trophy-hungry monster for our next coach.
