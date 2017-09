Coaches do have a sell by date at clubs, smith at Warrington is a classic example. For me hendo and his team have brought a unity to the club, I think he has more to give and think as a club stability is reaping dividends, yes this year was poor, we had a bad start, then at the business end of the season we fell flat. But let's not knee jerk.

Am not sure he is at the point where he us likely to be poached by a bigger club, but look what happened to McDermott.