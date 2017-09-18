The last four seasons in the Championship (3 with Leigh, one with Hull KR) one team has had massively more financial muscle and therefore a vastly superior squad to the others and there would have been something badly wrong had they not dominated. Perhaps it's harsh on the coaches involved in that it's hard to be seen to over-achieve when you have by far the best squad but equally there's no point in having coaching awards if you just give them to the squad with the best players.



FWIW I would have probably given the award to Neil Kelly as he did the most remarkable job this season in my opinion, but he wasn't even nominated and Henderson probably would have been my second choice.