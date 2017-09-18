Exiled down south wrote:
Alan- That's a very interesting post. I suspect Sheens had to go the whole season unbeaten to get it.
I was mistaken about Richard Marshall - it was in 2015 that he won the award (Halifax did finish 4th)
In 2016, John Kear was Coach of the Year, when Batley finished 3rd, and in 2014, Paul Cooke won the award, when his Doncaster team also finished 4th. Leigh topped the league on each of those three occasions, so Tim Sheens stood no chance!
I thought Neil Jukes may have stood a chance in 2016, given that he inherited Paul Rowley's mantle, just seven days before the season started, it was his first coaching job, and he inherited a squad with issues - putting it mildly!