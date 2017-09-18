WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Henderson out

Re: Henderson out
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:05 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1210
The Championship manager of the year 2017. Well done Andrew.
Re: Henderson out
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:58 am
Colly2
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 10, 2004 9:42 am
Posts: 1103
Location: Colchester
Well deserved.
Re: Henderson out
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:40 am
Jossy B
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2110
Location: North London
Thoroughly deserved.

Incredible that some want him out!
Re: Henderson out
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:04 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5395
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
66% win rate in 2107

I suspect Tim Sheens had a wry smile on his face. Nearly a perfect season for them. Not forgetting the great work by coaches at Fax, Fev and Dewsbury under incredible financial pressures.

I thought Britain had gone away from a plucky second best awards with the advent of Sky cycling, Tennis, boxing, Olympic successes.

Lets just hope this isn't our default standard.
Mac out!
Re: Henderson out
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:34 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9860
Location: Deep in Leytherland
That's the way it goes. Leigh won the Championship convincingly, three years on the trot, but our coaches never won that award. It always went to the coach of a Yorkshire team - Richard Marshall got it last year, for taking 'Fax from 3rd to 4th ( :shock: ) - prompting cries of a "Yorkshire Mafia" conspiracy, from over the 'good' side of the Pennines! (the award is voted for, by the Championship team coaches, the majority of whom are at Yorkshire clubs) Henderson has done remarkably well to break that Yorkshire stranglehold. :CLAP: :CLAP:

Now, if he could just coach you to defeat, this coming Friday, please! :wink:
Re: Henderson out
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:55 am
Exiled down south
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 613
Alan- That's a very interesting post. I suspect Sheens had to go the whole season unbeaten to get it.
Wire Quin at work
Re: Henderson out
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:33 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9860
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Exiled down south wrote:
Alan- That's a very interesting post. I suspect Sheens had to go the whole season unbeaten to get it.


I was mistaken about Richard Marshall - it was in 2015 that he won the award (Halifax did finish 4th)

In 2016, John Kear was Coach of the Year, when Batley finished 3rd, and in 2014, Paul Cooke won the award, when his Doncaster team also finished 4th. Leigh topped the league on each of those three occasions, so Tim Sheens stood no chance! :wink: I thought Neil Jukes may have stood a chance in 2016, given that he inherited Paul Rowley's mantle, just seven days before the season started, it was his first coaching job, and he inherited a squad with issues - putting it mildly!
Re: Henderson out
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:13 am
The Phantom Horseman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 293
The last four seasons in the Championship (3 with Leigh, one with Hull KR) one team has had massively more financial muscle and therefore a vastly superior squad to the others and there would have been something badly wrong had they not dominated. Perhaps it's harsh on the coaches involved in that it's hard to be seen to over-achieve when you have by far the best squad but equally there's no point in having coaching awards if you just give them to the squad with the best players.

FWIW I would have probably given the award to Neil Kelly as he did the most remarkable job this season in my opinion, but he wasn't even nominated and Henderson probably would have been my second choice.
Re: Henderson out
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:38 am
Exiled down south
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 613
For Fax and Fev to finish above TO was a tremendous effort by both teams too. Fax finishing with the best defence in the league was some achievement when you are shuffling DR players around.
Agreed Kelly did a great job. I was skeptical when he was appointed but he proved a few wrong I suspect. Duffy at Swinton did well with a club reportedly on the verge of closure.
Wire Quin at work
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brian2, Ed3, Exiled down south, nkpom, The Phantom Horseman, the rugbyman and 75 guests

