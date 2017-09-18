That's the way it goes. Leigh won the Championship convincingly, three years on the trot, but our coaches never won that award. It always went to the coach of a Yorkshire team - Richard Marshall got it last year, for taking 'Fax from 3rd to 4th () - prompting cries of a "Yorkshire Mafia" conspiracy, from over the 'good' side of the Pennines! (the award is voted for, by the Championship team coaches, the majority of whom are at Yorkshire clubs) Henderson has done remarkably well to break that Yorkshire stranglehold.Now, if he could just coach you to defeat, this coming Friday, please!