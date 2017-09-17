WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Henderson out

Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:58 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1209
We will end this season where we probably deserve to be. Things might have worked out differently, a few decisions going for us instead of against.
That is the way it goes.
I for one am quite happy for us to stay in The Championship next season. If we had won promotion it would have been a struggle next year. Where if we recruit well it could be a great year.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:06 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5394
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Hasn't Hendo mentioned 3 players coming in? Is that enough

Toronto with Leighs ex coach at the helm are upsizing there pack(Sims, coal train, Krasniqui) and up skilling their backs in prep for a go at SL. That's exactly what he did at Leigh and he got them up.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:27 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 53
This was the season for us to go up. We had the squad, we had the skill, but the brain was lacking and that is what cost us. I think we will struggle just to make top 4 next year with a stronger Tolouse, Toronto and Probably Leigh coming down all looking to be stronger than us.

Really undecided on whether to renew the season ticket (we have 3) or just turn up for the odd games next year. I've followed this team though the good and bad for 20 years now ( I know a lot on this forum will have longer than me), but after the stupidity we showed at Cats, Fev and Warrington in the 8's this year, I just at the moment have just lost all interest in the team. Wont be at the Leigh game, as its a pain to get to on a friday night, and TBH I dont think I care if we win or lose.

Hopefully will get my love for all things broncos back for next season, but for now I'm going to forget about them for a couple of months and see how I feel in the new year
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:28 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2978
Location: LEYTH
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
You will beat Leigh.


Mmm, sounds good that. Then Widnes lose in France,then The mighty CENTURIONS turn it on at Widnes, and send them down................Mmm, It really does sound good dunnit? :lol: :lol: :lol:
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:59 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 312
Not sure you can start looking at next season and second guessing who will do what.
Agreed that Toronto will want to recruit strong and push hard, am not convinced they will have things there own way, they did start to show they are not invincible at the end of this season. Championship rugby is a step up, but they will throw money at it.
Toulouse!! Again it depends, I think they will be similar to this year, hard to beat at home, depends how they travel.
Leigh, a lot will depend on if they lose any players if they come down, same with Widnes, we all know if a team drops then some of the quality players may look for contracts elsewhere.
If the RFL go back to licensing then it's irrelevant really.
Hope they don't, I think the 8s this year has shown its worth, things are still to be decided in the last week, it's made it exciting for the competition.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:49 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5394
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I suspect next season could be tougher than this. A SL team with parachute money, Toronto already setting there stall out, TO who have said they will look at this season and learn, Fax Fev and us.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:55 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1846
Location: Landan
wire-quin wrote:
Hasn't Hendo mentioned 3 players coming in? Is that enough

Toronto with Leighs ex coach at the helm are upsizing there pack(Sims, coal train, Krasniqui) and up skilling their backs in prep for a go at SL. That's exactly what he did at Leigh and he got them up.


Rowley didn't get Leigh promoted, he left just before the start of the 2016 season. That said, Toronto will be pushing hard for promotion next season.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:58 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5394
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I think what Rowley learned at Leigh was the need for a bigger, tougher pack on the previous year, which was the platform for which you went up. I get the feeling he's using that experience when building the team in Toronto for next season.
