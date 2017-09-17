This was the season for us to go up. We had the squad, we had the skill, but the brain was lacking and that is what cost us. I think we will struggle just to make top 4 next year with a stronger Tolouse, Toronto and Probably Leigh coming down all looking to be stronger than us.



Really undecided on whether to renew the season ticket (we have 3) or just turn up for the odd games next year. I've followed this team though the good and bad for 20 years now ( I know a lot on this forum will have longer than me), but after the stupidity we showed at Cats, Fev and Warrington in the 8's this year, I just at the moment have just lost all interest in the team. Wont be at the Leigh game, as its a pain to get to on a friday night, and TBH I dont think I care if we win or lose.



Hopefully will get my love for all things broncos back for next season, but for now I'm going to forget about them for a couple of months and see how I feel in the new year