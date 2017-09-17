We will end this season where we probably deserve to be. Things might have worked out differently, a few decisions going for us instead of against.
That is the way it goes.
I for one am quite happy for us to stay in The Championship next season. If we had won promotion it would have been a struggle next year. Where if we recruit well it could be a great year.
