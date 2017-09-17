Bostwick Free-scoring winger



We will end this season where we probably deserve to be. Things might have worked out differently, a few decisions going for us instead of against.

That is the way it goes.

I for one am quite happy for us to stay in The Championship next season. If we had won promotion it would have been a struggle next year. Where if we recruit well it could be a great year. wire-quin

Hasn't Hendo mentioned 3 players coming in? Is that enough



Toronto with Leighs ex coach at the helm are upsizing there pack(Sims, coal train, Krasniqui) and up skilling their backs in prep for a go at SL. That's exactly what he did at Leigh and he got them up. Mac out! crashmon Stevo's Armpit

This was the season for us to go up. We had the squad, we had the skill, but the brain was lacking and that is what cost us. I think we will struggle just to make top 4 next year with a stronger Tolouse, Toronto and Probably Leigh coming down all looking to be stronger than us.



Really undecided on whether to renew the season ticket (we have 3) or just turn up for the odd games next year. I've followed this team though the good and bad for 20 years now ( I know a lot on this forum will have longer than me), but after the stupidity we showed at Cats, Fev and Warrington in the 8's this year, I just at the moment have just lost all interest in the team. Wont be at the Leigh game, as its a pain to get to on a friday night, and TBH I dont think I care if we win or lose.



