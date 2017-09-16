wire-quin

After the 8s its shown we are a championship team. Outclassed by a poor Widnes team



Its been an awful season



Let's move forward, is Henderson the person to lead us?



2nd in a league we were expected to be 1st or 2nd, out of the cup at the first attempt beaten by a league 2 team, 1 win in the 8s. If I was Hughes I would be looking for something better Mac out! Southern Reiver

Hmm. Yes of course we are. We play there and unfortunately can't attract the big grunt up front to make the difference. We achieved what was expected in finishing second. We have delivered with the squad available. Doubt the club gave a flying fig about the CC. However the 8s have been a disappointment. The team messed up against Fev. Have played well against all the SL teams (in the catch up section) but throughout the season we continue to drop ball, make mistakes, fail to dominate chump sides in the tackle. And go to sleep for 20 mins a game. Managers fault or quality of players? However the first 10 of every second half is painful. Always dominated in that section, Why?



We have played a quicker tempo in a number of games in the 8s but why not all season?



That said the club is not just the first team but the whole structure. We have progressed no end with the playing management in place which Hendo leads across the grades. However is there an element of support needed as a wise advisor (not Noble) to get that step change. Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill Rob from Erith

Awful season?

Sure we were patchy early on but didn't we put a run of 12 wins in 13 games in order to finish runners up?

Today was our weakest performance in the 8's - for sure. Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!



You will beat Leigh. atomic

OFFTHECUFF wrote: You will beat Leigh.



It's been another good season. Y-on-Y improvement at all playing levels. We have in place an excellent set of leaders, headed by Hendo. Looking forward to 2018, which will be more challenging with Toronto around. I imagine we will strengthen too. wire-quin

Areas I think we have under performed



Forwards have been dominated in a number of game

Centres are poor, no strike. Williams has had a shocking season because of whats inside him

Composure in critical games at critical points

Lapses of concentration in games where teams have got away from us

Defence- no where near tight enough

Discipline, dreadful. 2 in the bin yesterday



I wonder if the 3 coaches we have are 'current'. Hendo is a championship player/manager not worked for top rate manager, Wardy has been with us years and seen poor Quins/Broncos teams, the curly head Bulls loose forward came from a failing club.



Can this be seen as a successful season? I doubt DH will think so, I think the word is frustrating season.

Bit like every other year when we have had a go at the coach, he only works with the tools that he has, so you can't lay all the blame on hendo, a few of the players have underperformed, junior for example, we were all having a go at sammut early on, Dixon blew hot and cold. At times we have played dumb rugby. Am sure that's not what hendo coaches,

For me we have not achieved what we should have, our target was MP game minimumn. Where do you lay the blame, dog will blame DH some will blame hendo, some attitude of the players.

Can this be seen as a successful season? I doubt DH will think so, I think the word is frustrating season.

Bit like every other year when we have had a go at the coach, he only works with the tools that he has, so you can't lay all the blame on hendo, a few of the players have underperformed, junior for example, we were all having a go at sammut early on, Dixon blew hot and cold. At times we have played dumb rugby. Am sure that's not what hendo coaches,

For me we have not achieved what we should have, our target was MP game minimumn. Where do you lay the blame, dog will blame DH some will blame hendo, some attitude of the players.

I don't think the answer lies with getting rid of hendo tho, for me depth in the squad is where we need to strengthen

