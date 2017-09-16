WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Henderson out

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Henderson out

Post a reply
Henderson out
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:35 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5385
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
After the 8s its shown we are a championship team. Outclassed by a poor Widnes team

Its been an awful season

Let's move forward, is Henderson the person to lead us?

2nd in a league we were expected to be 1st or 2nd, out of the cup at the first attempt beaten by a league 2 team, 1 win in the 8s. If I was Hughes I would be looking for something better
Mac out!
Re: Henderson out
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:05 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1330
Location: South of the Thames
Hmm. Yes of course we are. We play there and unfortunately can't attract the big grunt up front to make the difference. We achieved what was expected in finishing second. We have delivered with the squad available. Doubt the club gave a flying fig about the CC. However the 8s have been a disappointment. The team messed up against Fev. Have played well against all the SL teams (in the catch up section) but throughout the season we continue to drop ball, make mistakes, fail to dominate chump sides in the tackle. And go to sleep for 20 mins a game. Managers fault or quality of players? However the first 10 of every second half is painful. Always dominated in that section, Why?

We have played a quicker tempo in a number of games in the 8s but why not all season?

That said the club is not just the first team but the whole structure. We have progressed no end with the playing management in place which Hendo leads across the grades. However is there an element of support needed as a wise advisor (not Noble) to get that step change.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
Re: Henderson out
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:06 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2350
Location: Deepest Erith
Awful season?
Sure we were patchy early on but didn't we put a run of 12 wins in 13 games in order to finish runners up?
Today was our weakest performance in the 8's - for sure.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Henderson out
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:29 pm
OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3909
You will beat Leigh.
Re: Henderson out
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:32 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3976
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
You will beat Leigh.


:LOL:
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AshfordRay, Bullsmad, crashmon, nkpom, Rob from Erith and 102 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,5811,66176,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
16
- 24NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTRY
58
- 16SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
38
- 16LONDONB
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
38
- 34SWINTON  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM