ColD wrote: Well you twisted that comment to make yourself look a bit of a wally didn't you - read my comment again and have another go and see if you can the figures a bit more accurate



2/10 poor effort

I'd prefer to leave it at a healthy rugby league discussion. If the "confused dot com" was a trigger, that was for the coaching team. Either way, the stats are enlightening don't you think? Almost a quarter of the squad pushed aside and labelled troublemakers or not good enough. Like I said in another thread, what is the coaching team communicating to the players to get such a "negative" response?Interesting times ahead, stay up or the inevitable.