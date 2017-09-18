|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 136
|
Alan wrote:
Higson, Ridyard, Hock, Higham, Mortimer, Acton not available through injury/suspension.
Dawson, Vea, Green & Hopkins weren't considered for the Halifax game, for whatever reason.
Mortimer is probably the major reason that Reynolds wasn't selected for a spell. Reynolds had looked jaded (in my opinion) and appears to have come back well refreshed these past couple of weeks, although his goal kicking seems to have gone to pot, during his absence! For what it's worth, my take on that is that he is now stabbing at the ball, and not following through. Consequently he is now not getting any height on his goal kicks. I would rather hope that someone like Paul Cooke should be able to see that and help Ben to rectify it!
So, from a squad of 30 players we actually have Brown, Higham, Hock, Langi, Mortimer and Paterson injured. That's 20%, not even close to 50%. Suspensions (Acton), and retiree's (Weston) 6.7%. The rest (Foster, Green, Higson, Hampshire, Ridyard, Thompson) 20% Jukes has chosen to exclude. And that doesn't even include Hopkins reportedly not in Jukes' good books.
Confused dot com
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Landan
|
Centurino wrote:
So, from a squad of 30 players we actually have Brown, Higham, Hock, Langi, Mortimer and Paterson injured. That's 20%, not even close to 50%. Suspensions (Acton), and retiree's (Weston) 6.7%. The rest (Foster, Green, Higson, Hampshire, Ridyard, Thompson) 20% Jukes has chosen to exclude. And that doesn't even include Hopkins reportedly not in Jukes' good books.
Confused dot com
We had a squad of 30 players?
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:20 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 136
|
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2017-squad/
LeythIg wrote:
We had a squad of 30 players?
Edit: That is a damn good squad and it appears the ROI has been abysmal. I recall a Widnes fan recently posted that Leigh had invested a lot more than Widnes had in their squad.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:46 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Landan
|
Centurino wrote:
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/2017-squad/
Edit: That is a damn good squad and it appears the ROI has been abysmal. I recall a Widnes fan recently posted that Leigh had invested a lot more than Widnes had in their squad.
Agree with that, we should be in a better position than we are given the investment. Don't think it was a top 8 squad by any stretch, but think top 10 was achievable, whereas we are going into the mpg more in hope than expectation.
Hopefully lessons will be learned whatever division we are in, and we have a management and coaching staff working well with each other and the players.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:24 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 215
|
LeythIg wrote:
Agree with that, we should be in a better position than we are given the investment. Don't think it was a top 8 squad by any stretch, but think top 10 was achievable, whereas we are going into the mpg more in hope than expectation.
Hopefully lessons will be learned whatever division we are in, and we have a management and coaching staff working well with each other and the players.
Don't know about all the staff working together degsy told jukes straight after game that it's rubbish to watch and not good enough but not that kindly if you know what I mean
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Landan
|
Well it is garbage to watch isn't it?! Is he meant to lie?
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:05 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 106
|
Derek's spot on telling him that . We are crap to watch , i think the decision to stick with jukes has finally got to him & he's realised he's wrong . Derek looked a lonely man at half time on friday ... if we survive he knows what he needs to do
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 215
|
LeythIg wrote:
Well it is garbage to watch isn't it?! Is he meant to lie?
I agree it's garbage to watch to predictable
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigtimeleigh, Brian Wood, brooklands tap room, Centurino, Genehunt, gunners guns13, Iggy79, Leythersteve, LeythIg, Markski55, mh, Montyburns, propforward 2338, scrum, shadrack, Vancouver Leyther, Willzay, Yahoo [Bot] and 261 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|